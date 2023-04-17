Columbia Food and Wine Festival to be held this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Food enthusiasts will be able to try culinary dishes and wine from nearly 100 local chefs, mixologists, brew masters, sommeliers, and more at this week’s sixth annual Columbia Food and Wine Festival.

The five-day event will be held at various locations across the greater Columbia region from Wednesday, April 19 until Sunday, April 23.

“Columbia’s food scene has blossomed over the past several years and consistently produces high-quality chefs and mixologists,” said Chase Heatherly, festival organizer and Publisher of The Free Times, “Our team has worked hard to create one-of-a-kind experiences that lift up the incredible culinary talent in our region. We hope the festival will spotlight Columbia on a regional scale and garner well-deserved attention for our talented and hardworking culinary community.”

There will be a total of eight events during the duration of the festival. These are:

Kickoff Dinner at Motor Supply

Wednesday, April 19 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Pasta & Pairings

Thursday, April 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the historic Pastor’s Study.

Desserts & Digestifs

Thursday, April 20, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the lobby of Hotel Trundle.

Mixer on Main: The Remix!

Friday, April 21, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art.

Brunch & Bungies

Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until noon at Fit Columbia.

Mezze on the Menu

Saturday, April 22, from noon until 2 p.m. at Pita’s

CAE Concert on the Runway

Saturday, April 22, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Columbia Metropolitan Airport’s Eagle Aviation hangar.

Grand Tasting

Sunday, April 23 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the historic Robert Mills House and Gardens.

Ticket information and additional details can be found here.

