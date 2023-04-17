City of Columbia Solid Waste offering expedited pick-ups for the next three months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is offering expedited pick-ups for move-out piles during the months of May, June, and July.

Officials said residents can call the Solid Waste main office at 803-545-3800 to report a pile for collection. Solid Waste will collect the pile on the same day. Items in these piles can include:

· Clothing

· Dishes, kitchen tools, and utensils

· Furniture

· Bedding

· Storage bins

· Artwork or wall hangings

· Mops, brooms, or other cleaning tools

· Bulky plastics (i.e. coolers, buckets, or bathroom garbage pails)

Before tossing out items, officials encourage residents to rethink their waste and look at the quality of the items; if they are in good condition please donate them to a local nonprofit in need.

