City of Columbia Solid Waste offering expedited pick-ups for the next three months

The City of Columbia will pick up your move-out piles in a hurry during the months of May, June, and July.
The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is offering expedited collection services for move...
The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is offering expedited collection services for move out piles during the months of May, June and July.(City of Columbia Solid Waste)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is offering expedited pick-ups for move-out piles during the months of May, June, and July.

Officials said residents can call the Solid Waste main office at 803-545-3800 to report a pile for collection. Solid Waste will collect the pile on the same day. Items in these piles can include:

· Clothing

· Dishes, kitchen tools, and utensils

· Furniture

· Bedding

· Storage bins

· Artwork or wall hangings

· Mops, brooms, or other cleaning tools

· Bulky plastics (i.e. coolers, buckets, or bathroom garbage pails)

Before tossing out items, officials encourage residents to rethink their waste and look at the quality of the items; if they are in good condition please donate them to a local nonprofit in need.

