SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cheers! Furman University launches private-label bourbon

Furman University debuts FU All the Time, a private-label straight bourbon whiskey.
Furman University debuts FU All the Time, a private-label straight bourbon whiskey.(Furman University)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman fans can show their school spirit - and sip it too - with a new private-label straight bourbon whiskey.

On Monday the university announced the launch of “FU All the Time” in partnership with Ironclad Distillery. The whiskey has a mash bill of Virginia corn, wheat, rye, and malted barley aged over three years in medium-charred oak barrels.

“It’s smooth and fruity on the front end, with a little bit of grain,” said Zach Wheeler with Aleph Wines, the distributor for South Carolina. “It goes into a baked goods, biscuit flavor on the back of the tongue and ends with the rye bite that mellows out the 100 proof.”

It bears a distinctive Paladin purple label created by Furman’s graphic designer, Chris Turner.

The bourbon was debuted on Saturday night at a launch party for Clearly Furman, a campaign to raise $426 million for the university’s bicentennial in 2026.

“We thought FU All the Time bourbon would be popular, and it was a huge hit,” said Elizabeth Lichtenberg, senior director of brand strategy and visual communications for Furman. “Everyone loved it. It felt good to be able to offer the Furman Family something new and unique that they can enjoy and take some pride in, and give them a new way to toast and celebrate Furman.”

Paladin fans can purchase FU All the Time online or at liquor stores and restaurants in the Upstate - but even if you’re not a Furman fan, those behind the bourbon think it has something to offer.

“This is super clean,” Wheeler said. “It really is everyone’s bourbon.”

Furman said statewide distribution is coming soon.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana
RCSD deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
Richland County deputies investigating shooting after woman sent to hospital
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day for a few storms this evening

Latest News

Richland Two Board of Trustees safety committee meets on April 17.
Richland Two Safety Committee to meet April 17
The event will take place from Wednesday, April 19 until Sunday April 23.
Columbia Food and Wine Festival to be held this week
The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is offering expedited collection services for move...
City of Columbia Solid Waste offering expedited pick-ups for the next three months
Gas prices have risen in Columbia.
Columbia gas prices up nearly 10 cents over past week