Cheers! Furman University launches private-label bourbon

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman fans can show their school spirit - and sip it too - with a new private-label straight bourbon whiskey.

On Monday the university announced the launch of “FU All the Time” in partnership with Ironclad Distillery. The whiskey has a mash bill of Virginia corn, wheat, rye, and malted barley aged over three years in medium-charred oak barrels.

“It’s smooth and fruity on the front end, with a little bit of grain,” said Zach Wheeler with Aleph Wines, the distributor for South Carolina. “It goes into a baked goods, biscuit flavor on the back of the tongue and ends with the rye bite that mellows out the 100 proof.”

It bears a distinctive Paladin purple label created by Furman’s graphic designer, Chris Turner.

The bourbon was debuted on Saturday night at a launch party for Clearly Furman, a campaign to raise $426 million for the university’s bicentennial in 2026.

“We thought FU All the Time bourbon would be popular, and it was a huge hit,” said Elizabeth Lichtenberg, senior director of brand strategy and visual communications for Furman. “Everyone loved it. It felt good to be able to offer the Furman Family something new and unique that they can enjoy and take some pride in, and give them a new way to toast and celebrate Furman.”

Paladin fans can purchase FU All the Time online or at liquor stores and restaurants in the Upstate - but even if you’re not a Furman fan, those behind the bourbon think it has something to offer.

“This is super clean,” Wheeler said. “It really is everyone’s bourbon.”

Furman said statewide distribution is coming soon.

