SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Trump raised $34M so far in 2023, including indictment bump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023. Trump has raised more than $34 million for his 2024 campaign since the start of the year, according to his campaign.((AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File))
By The Associated Press, Michelle L. Price and Jill Colvin
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former President Donald Trump has raised more than $34 million for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year, buoyed by a big bump in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against him in New York, according to his campaign. His total after the March 30 indictment approached what he took in over the previous three months.

Trump’s latest fundraising report due to be filed Saturday with the Federal Election Commission will show he raised more than $18.8 million between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account over the first three months of the year, the campaign said.

Of that total for the Jan. 1-March 31 period, $4 million came in after Trump was indicted on March 30 by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges related to a hush-money case stemming from the 2016 election.

rump began raising money off the news of his indictment, and his campaign said he took in $15.4 million since the announcement of charges and Saturday’s filing deadline for the fundraising report.

Trump, who is also facing several other criminal investigations, has tried to use his legal troubles to galvanize supporters, claiming all the cases are politically motivated. He has portrayed the New York charges as “election interference” but also suggested they may help him win support.

Trump has dominated the GOP field in the early stages of the 2024 presidential race. But many high-dollar GOP donors have been looking to send their support elsewhere this time. Until his indictment, his campaign fundraising had lagged behind the massive amounts he used to raise in days or in hours when he was president.

Only a few candidates have officially entered the race, Trump’s U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who announced days after Trump’s indictment was filed; and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

More candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are expected to enter the race by the time next fundraising reports are due in mid-July.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Coroner ID’s victim of Lexington County construction incident on I-26
Man sentenced after attempting to bring multiple weapons into Columbia Airport.
Columbia man sentenced after attempting to board flight with multiple weapons
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day for a few storms this afternoon/evening
Two men are at a hospital recovering after an overnight shooting on Millwood Avenue.
Two men hospitalized after overnight shooting on Millwood Avenue
I-26 near Exit 101A is completely blocked on the westbound side Friday afternoon.
All lanes reopen on I-26 west near Broad River Road

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses charges for drug and fentanyl trafficking against...
Garland: DOJ taking action against fentanyl cartel
Rep. John Jenrette, D-S.C., (right) passed away in March of 2023.
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor John W. Jenrette, Jr.
S.C. Statehouse
Bond limits for people with violent charges clears SC senate
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a Midland County Republican Party breakfast in Midland,...
DeSantis announces location of 1st public appearance in Upstate