Richland County deputies investigating shooting after woman sent to hospital

RCSD deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
RCSD deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.(FOX5)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to RCSD, deputies were patrolling in the 1300 block of Longcreek Drive just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

As deputies were patrolling the area, a man flagged them down to let them know a woman had been shot.

Deputies were able to locate the 24-year-old and rush her to the hospital for treatment, where she currently remains.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

