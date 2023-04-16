Pedestrian dies after collision on Forest Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian has been pronounced deceased after a collision on Forest Drive on April 6, 2023.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. near Percival Road.

The driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Forest Drive when it struck a pedestrian who was walking south across Forest Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to Prisma Health Richland where the person later died due to injuries sustained during the collision.

