Pedestrian dies after collision on Forest Drive

A pedestrian has been pronounced deceased after a Forest Drive collision.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian has been pronounced deceased after a collision on Forest Drive on April 6, 2023.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. near Percival Road.

The driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Forest Drive when it struck a pedestrian who was walking south across Forest Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to Prisma Health Richland where the person later died due to injuries sustained during the collision.

