SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One person dead after collision on I-20 Westbound

The collision occurred on April 15, 2023, around 6 p.m. near the Broad River Road exit.
The collision occurred on April 15, 2023, around 6 p.m. near the Broad River Road exit.(Storyblocks)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was pronounced deceased after a collision on I-20 westbound, mile marker 65.

The collision occurred on April 15, 2023, around 6 p.m. near the Broad River Road exit.

A driver of a 2006 Toyota 4Runner was traveling west on I-20 when the vehicle traveled off the road to the left, struck a concrete median divider, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Coroner ID’s victim of Lexington County construction incident on I-26
Man sentenced after attempting to bring multiple weapons into Columbia Airport.
Columbia man sentenced after attempting to board flight with multiple weapons
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day for a few storms this afternoon/evening
Two men are at a hospital recovering after an overnight shooting on Millwood Avenue.
Two men hospitalized after overnight shooting on Millwood Avenue
I-26 near Exit 101A is completely blocked on the westbound side Friday afternoon.
All lanes reopen on I-26 west near Broad River Road

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump raised $34M so far in 2023, including indictment bump
RCSD deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
Richland County deputies investigating shooting after woman sent to hospital
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County