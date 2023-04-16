One person dead after collision on I-20 Westbound

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was pronounced deceased after a collision on I-20 westbound, mile marker 65.

The collision occurred on April 15, 2023, around 6 p.m. near the Broad River Road exit.

A driver of a 2006 Toyota 4Runner was traveling west on I-20 when the vehicle traveled off the road to the left, struck a concrete median divider, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

