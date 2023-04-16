Motorcyclist dies after overnight collision on Hard Scrabble Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision in Richland County.

The collision happened around 1:21 a.m. on Hard Scrabble Road.

The driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson was traveling south on Hard Scrabble Road when the motorcycle traveled off the left side of the road into an embankment and struck a tree.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased.

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

