Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who was out on bond is now facing a long list of new charges after fleeing from deputies in a stolen vehicle.

On April 15, 2023, a deputy noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Twenty-seven-year-old Justin Chappell, who investigators say was the driver refused to stop.

Chappell led the deputy on a short pursuit before crashing into a tree at Shakespeare Road and Baxter Drive.

He then proceeded to get out of the vehicle and run on foot. The suspect was apprehended by K9 officer Kodak.

Deputies say the suspect continued to resist arrest by attempting to fight Deputy Samantha Ramirez and K9 Officer Kodak until more deputies arrived.

Chappell was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen goods, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, resisting arrest, and cruelty to a police dog.

At the time of his arrest, Chappell was out on bond and had warrants for failing to appear in court on those charges, which include burglary and grand larceny.

Chappell was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center upon release from the hospital.

The deputy was taken to the hospital after the incident for evaluation and released.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

