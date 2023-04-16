FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day for a few storms this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have a First Alert Weather Day for this evening as we could see a few strong storms.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

First Alert Weather Day for Sunday evening as we will see a 60% chance of showers and storms with gusty winds possible.

Cooler temps Monday as the front passes through with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Breezy conditions Monday with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temps rise into the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday then mid 80s Wednesday through Friday with humidity creeping back up.

Expect a few showers to return Saturday into Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A cold front is approaching from the west this evening providing scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side gusty winds possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal or level 1 risk of severe weather, so the chance of severe weather is rather low. But since there’s still a chance of bad weather we will keep the First Alert Weather Day active. Just stay weather aware and remember if you hear thunder head indoors.

Once the cold front passes through the region we will cool down and dry up with humidity levels going down. Lows will drop into the lower 50s for Monday morning while afternoon highs will only top out in the low to mid 70s.

It will also be a little breezy on Monday with wind gusts up to about 25 mph.

The cool, dry air stays in place Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 40s but highs will warm up as temperatures top out near 80 under bright sunny skies.

Temperatures then get even hotter on Wednesday as highs get into the middle 80s.

We will see a few more clouds Thursday and Friday as humidity levels creep back up with highs continuing to be on the hot side in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep across the Carolinas next weekend producing a chance for a few showers both Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

First Alert Weather Day tonight: Scattered showers with a few isolated storms possible with lows dropping into the lower 50s.

Monday: Bright sunny skies but cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. Also a little breezy with West winds at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: A cool start in the upper 40s then mainly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lows in the lower 50s and highs reaching the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

