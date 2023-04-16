SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal

A spokesperson said the park’s medical team helped the boy get out.
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.(Provided)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him exit the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority,” the park said in a statement.

Related: Carowinds unveils new aviation-themed area ‘Aeronautica Landing’

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
State trooper shot during early morning traffic stop in Bamberg County
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
RCSD deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
Richland County deputies investigating shooting after woman sent to hospital
Justin Chappell was arrested after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a Richland County...
Man out on bond arrested again after pursuit in stolen vehicle, deputies say
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana

Latest News

Richland Two Board of Trustees safety committee meets on April 17.
Richland Two Safety Committee to meet April 17
The event will take place from Wednesday, April 19 until Sunday April 23.
Columbia Food and Wine Festival to be held this week
Furman University debuts FU All the Time, a private-label straight bourbon whiskey.
Cheers! Furman University launches private-label bourbon
The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is offering expedited collection services for move...
City of Columbia Solid Waste offering expedited pick-ups for the next three months
Gas prices have risen in Columbia.
Columbia gas prices up nearly 10 cents over past week