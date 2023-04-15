SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daycare Worker Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Abusing Students
“It’s every parent’s nightmare,” Former Lexington Daycare worker sentenced to 16 years in prison for abusing students
I-26 near Exit 101A is completely blocked on the westbound side Friday afternoon.
All lanes reopen on I-26 west near Broad River Road
Man sentenced after attempting to bring multiple weapons into Columbia Airport.
Columbia man sentenced after attempting to board flight with multiple weapons
One day after the Sumter Police Department requested to revoke Brewers Bar and Grill’s alcohol...
Brewers Bar and Grill in Sumter closing, owner announces
The company in question is a Brooklyn-based Limited Liability Company (LLC) titled Indigo 52,...
Circuit court holds troubled landlord company in contempt after failure to respond to City of Columbia

Latest News

Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
Birthday card campaign underway
Birthday card campaign underway
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say