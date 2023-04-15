SkyView
Two men hospitalized after overnight shooting on Millwood Avenue

Two men are at a hospital recovering after an overnight shooting on Millwood Avenue.
(Live 5)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are at a hospital recovering after an overnight shooting.

The Columbia Police Department responded to the scene after receiving a Shotspotter alert about a shooting at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Dillon Street around 1:00 a.m.

Officers say the men did not receive life-threatening injuries.

Ballistic evidence and other valuable information were collected at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

