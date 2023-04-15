Two men hospitalized after overnight shooting on Millwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are at a hospital recovering after an overnight shooting.

The Columbia Police Department responded to the scene after receiving a Shotspotter alert about a shooting at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Dillon Street around 1:00 a.m.

Officers say the men did not receive life-threatening injuries.

Ballistic evidence and other valuable information were collected at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

(2/2) #ColumbiaPDSC officers collected ballistic evidence & have gathered valuable info from the scene. Have info to aid the case? Contact #Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/4JxiwAvsOJ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 15, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.