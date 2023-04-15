SCDOT continues I-77 Bridge Rehab Project ahead of big gamecock weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is expecting heavier traffic and more delays than usual as they continue a $14.5M construction project.

This Friday at 9 p.m., SCDOT will begin the final stage of a bridge rehab project across a five-mile stretch of Interstate 77.

All southbound access to I-77, from Highway 26 in Lexington County to Bluff Road in Richland County, will close to the public for nine days.

The project kicks off ahead of an athletic-addled weekend for the University of South Carolina (USC).

USC faculty anticipate upward of 30,000 to 40,000 people at this year’s annual Spring football game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Saturday night’s game is joined by the Cocky Trot 5K on Saturday morning on top of a pre-game concert and post-football firework show.

Several other face-offs across the Gamecock volleyball, softball, and tennis teams will occur through the weekend, as well.

“The [SCDOT] projects are needed to be done. They have a schedule, and we work with their schedule, and this happens to have a spring game with it. If [SCDOT] would have picked another weekend, we’d probably have an event with it as well,” said Charles Bloom, Executive Associate Athletics Director for USC.

SCDOT is continuing the removal and replacement of old concrete across 17 bridges in an effort to make a smoother and safer corridor for commuters.

Phase one of the two-part project rehabbed nine bridges across the northbound corridor of I-77 from March 24 until its completion ahead of schedule on April 2.

The remainder of this project will target eight bridges across the southbound corridor of I-77.

“We’re having the same sort of traffic control operation that we had during the northbound project. We have folks on standby, extra highway [and] emergency responders who are ready,” said Ginny Jones, Director of Strategic Communications for SCDOT.

As it relates to Saturday night’s game, Jones said the I-77 southbound closure will only affect commuters leaving Williams-Brice stadium. She provided detour instructions for people leaving the USC Spring Game and State Fair Grounds for Saturday evening:

Heading to Charleston or Greenville: Take Assembly Street or Huger Street to Elmwood Avenue towards I-126 to the I-20/I-26 interchange.

Heading to Rock Hill or Myrtle Beach: Take Bluff Road to I-77 North. There are no current closures on I-77 Northbound.

“We’ve been communicating with the folks at SCDOT during the week to come up with messages for our fans and providing different options in which they could take to leave the stadium... There are various options. We ask that our fans plan ahead in their plan to leave the stadium, and just be safe and be careful coming to and from Williams-Brice,” concluded Bloom.

For every other commuter, information about closures and detour routes is available on the SCDOT website.

