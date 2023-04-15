SkyView
Lexington County coroner’s office investigating death of worker at Michelin plant

The coroner identifies the worker who died at the Michelin Plant in Lexington County on April...
The coroner identifies the worker who died at the Michelin Plant in Lexington County on April 13, 2023.(Envato)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the worker who died at the Michelin Plant in Lexington County on April 13, 2023.

Coroner Fisher identified the man as Mark S. Lepkowski, 57, of Pelion.

The coroner’s office says the man was found by coworkers pinned between machinery around 9:30 a.m.

EMS arrived at the scene to take the man to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

An autopsy performed on April 14, 2023, found that the preliminary cause of death was compressional asphyxia.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues to investigate this incident.

