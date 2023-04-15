FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & Pleasant Saturday, Storms move in Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday looks just fine, but Sunday not so much as we have a First Alert Weather Day for strong storms with gusty winds and hail.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Saturday is warm and dry with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

First Alert Weather Day for Sunday as we see a 50% chance of storms with gusty winds and hail.

Highs are in the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Temps drop for Monday as the front passes through and high temps are in the low 70s.

Upper 70s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine!

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Expect the showers and storms to diminish as the night progresses. Lows are in the upper 50s, skies become partly cloudy.

wis (WIS)

Saturday we have high pressure to our south and that will keep the sun out and the temperatures warm. Highs reach to near 83.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as we have a strong cold front approaching from the northwest. This front will move into some warm and moist air that could lead to some severe storms. Timing looks to be from the 11am hour to around 6pm. The best chance of strong storms is in Saluda, Western Lexington and Orangeburg Counties, also southern Newberry county could see some storm activity. The Storm Prediction Center has that area under a level 2, “slight” risk of severe weather. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Colder air pushes in behind the front and cools us down into the low 50s. Highs reach the low 70s with sunny skies Monday. The humidity goes down significantly behind the front.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

This dry air stays with us Tuesday. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

wis (WIS)

Wednesday is even warmer with more clouds. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 80s.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Few lingering evening showers and storms with low temps in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny conditions with highs pushing to the low 80s.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Isolated storm chances push back into the region with highs again in the low 80s.

Monday: A good deal of sun with mostly highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and milder with highs around 79 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 80s.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.