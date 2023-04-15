FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day for Sunday’s chance of an isolated storm or two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday’s weather is looking more active with some morning showers, then a few isolated storms for the afternoon. We have a First Alert Weather Day just in case a few of those storms become severe.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

First Alert Weather Day for Sunday as we will see a 50% chance of storms with gusty winds and hail possible.

Temps drop for Monday as the front passes through with highs in the lower 70s.

The air will be dry for Monday through Wednesday with sunny skies expected.

Temps rise into the upper 70s Tuesday and mid 80s by Wednesday through Friday.

Expect a few showers by Friday into Saturday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Tonight will be mild with a few more clouds building into the region as our next system approaches. Lows are in the low 60s and we have a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two.

Sunday morning we have a chance of some showers as a shortwave moves through the region. Expect light rain. Then we have a break in the action from mid morning to the early afternoon. A cold front approaches from the west and brings uplift to the region which warrants a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Some of these storms could become severe with gusty winds and some hail. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Midlands under a marginal, level 1, risk of severe weather, so the chance of severe weather is rather low. But since there’s still a chance of severe weather we will keep the First Alert Weather Day active for now. High temps are in the low 80s for Sunday afternoon.

The cold front passes through the region and we cool down and dry up. Humidity goes down and temps drop into the low 50s for Monday morning. Highs are in the low 70s.

The cool dry air stays in place Tuesday morning, and that lowers temps into the upper 40s. Highs reach the low 70s with sunny skies.

We warm up with dry air still in place as high pressure dominates our weather for Wednesday. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the mid 80s.

We see a few more clouds Thursday with upper 50s in the morning and mid 80s by the afternoon. High pressure moves to the east and increases southern flow bringing moisture to South Carolina.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, lows are in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with highs pushing into the lower 80s.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated storm in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Bright sunny skies but cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Also a little breezy with West winds at 10-20 mph. Dry air is in place.

Tuesday: A cool start in the upper 40s then mainly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s and highs reaching the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s.

