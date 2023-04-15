Coroner ID’s victim of Lexington County construction incident on I-26

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a person who died in a construction incident on I-26.

The incident took place on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 130 around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

Coroner Fisher says Ramon Ortiz-Medina, 24, of Columbia, was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained by heavy equipment.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

