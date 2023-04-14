SkyView
Sponsors of the Heart Health Awareness Initiative

All money collected at these special meters in the month of April will go directly to the American Heart Association.(The City of Columbia)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Parking Services and the American Heart Association announced the 9 sponsors of the Heart Health Awareness Initiative.

City of Columbia Officials said each of the sponsors has specially decorated a parking meter to bring awareness to heart health.

Money collected at these special meters in the month of April will go directly to the American Heart Association.

Each sponsor will also have American Heart Association change receptacles at their place of business for citizens to drop change into, said officials.

The following businesses are participating in the Heart Health Awareness Initiative.

Five Points on Saluda Avenue:

•  Pull - A - Part Auto Parts

•  Saluda’s Restaurant

•  Southern Press Printing

Located on Lincoln Street in the Vista:

•  The Hilton of Columbia

•  Garvin Design Group

•  PAG Marketing

Located on Main Street:

•  The Marriott of Columbia

•  Halls Chop House

•  USC Pastides Alumni Center

