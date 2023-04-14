SkyView
South Carolina Women’s basketball adds assistant head coach

Gandy previously had stops at Duke University and the Washington Wizards.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team has hired Winston Gandy as an assistant head coach.

Gandy has a resume that includes six seasons as an associate/assistant coach at the NCAA Division 1 level and three seasons on the player development staff on the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

“Winston is exactly the type of person we love having in our program because of the way he develops true connections with young people,” Staley said. “He is a highly sought-after young talent in our game, and I’m so happy he is bringing his great basketball mind and his ability to recruit and develop talent to Columbia.”

In his six seasons on the sidelines of the NCAA, he has won two regular-season conference titles and two conference tournament crowns, his teams have featured one conference player of the year, three conference defensive player of the year selections, and one conference sixth woman of the year.

Gandy has also developed six first-team players and two second-team all-conference selections. His players have been recognized in four conference all-defensive teams.

While he was at Duke, the Blue Devils has a 46-21 record, which was abbreviated by the team choosing not to participate in the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

His final season in Durham was the team’s best as Duke finished second in the ACC with a 14-4 mark that helped them close the season at No. 13/16 in the national polls and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Celeste Taylor was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-ACC selection.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to join Dawn and the South Carolina family, which has been the standard of excellence in women’s basketball for quite some time,” Gandy said. “Dawn is among the best coaches in the country, a phenomenal leader, and an incredible mentor to young women. I look forward to getting to Columbia and becoming part of what makes South Carolina a great place for the best to come and play.”

Gandy is joining a Gamecock team that has won two National Championships and had three players selected in the top 10 picks of the 2023 WNBA draft, including the first overall pick, Aliyah Boston.

