Soda City Live: Where to Wander this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is a fun-filled weekend in the Midlands, and WIS has you covered on what’s happening for the next two days.

The Braelyn Aubrey Foundation Playground Fundraiser

The Braelyn Aubrey Foundation will be hosting an 80′s themed fundraising event to raise funds for an inclusive playground.

Soda City Live: South Carolina’s State Fair Spring Fair Food Drive-Thru

For the past two years, fair food fanatics have been able to enjoy their favorite foods without having to leave the comfort of their cars.

The fair food drive-thru will be returning for its third year and second year for spring.

Customers will be able to indulge in favorites like Fries, Funnel cakes, corn dogs and more.

Benedict College Harambee Festival 34

HBCU Talent Search stage, Bounce Houses for the children, merchandise and food vendors, performers, displays, dancing, and much more fun and games!

Yellow Jacket Fest

G﻿rab your Family, All your friends, Your Teammates, and Organizations. Meet us at Allen University for our annual Yellow Jacket Fest.

Yellow Jacket fest is one of the HYPEST events this year hosted by Allen University. The event includes a Live DJ, Bounce House, Performances, Unity Greek Stroll, Face Paintings, Campus Tours, and so much more! We will also have our annual Spring Football Game.

Garnet & Blue Spring Game

The S.C. State Bulldogs are having their Spring Football game at Oliver C. Dawson stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Garnet & Black Spring Game

The 2023 South Carolina Garnet & Black Spring Football Game will be back under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium, with game time set for 7 pm on Saturday, April 15.

