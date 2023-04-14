Soda City Live: Spring Fling with Horse Rides at Blocker Dude Ranch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A small horse farm in Columbia is hosting a big event.

Blocker Dude Ranch is gearing up to host their annual Spring Fling, featuring their gentle horses, bounce house, games, and more on Saturday, April 22nd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The address is 936 Piney Grove Woods Rd.

(See flyer for more)

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.