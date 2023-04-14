Soda City Live: Harlem Globetrotters Stop in Columbia for World Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills.

The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.

The Harlem Globetrotters are in the middle of their 2023 world tour, and one of those stops includes Columbia.

Get your tickets now for Thursday, April 20th at 7 p.m.

