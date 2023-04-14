Soda City Live: The City of Columbia to Host Annual Career Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update those resumes and print them off, the City of Columbia is gearing up to host its Annual Career Fair Tuesday, April 25th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whether you’re looking to take the next step in your career or actively seeking employment, the career fair aims to place you in your dream job all while filling vacancies in various departments across the city.

Be sure to register ahead and even apply ahead for jobs.

Be sure to bring a valid I.D. or Drivers’ Licence and Social Security card as some positions will hire on the spot.

