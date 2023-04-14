Soda City Live: Brittons Bands Together Fundraising Event for the University of South Carolina’s Band

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brittons of Columbia, is a small clothing store located in the Heart of Columbia known for dressing South Carolinians for success for decades.

The Brittons is a proud supporter and fan of the University of South Carolina’s Band and has been hosting a fundraiser at their store “Brittons Bands Together” to help showcase their support.

Saturday, April 15 around 11 a.m. band members will meet fans at the store where customers can find custom-made Gamecock gear and deals.

