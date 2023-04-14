SkyView
Sheriff: Couple arrested with 60+ guns was selling to drug cartels

Sheriff Chuck Wright said dozens of guns and pounds of drugs were seized from an Upstate home.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple in Cowpens after search warrants revealed a number of illegal weapons and substances.

On Thursday, deputies and the county SWAT team executed search warrants at two locations on Marion Street. Sheriff Chuck Wright said Steven Quinn, 41, and Rebecca Quinn, 39, had drugs, stolen property, and stolen firearms.

The Quinns had the following items in their possession according to Wright:

  • 89 grams of methamphetamine
  • 459 grams of Marijuana
  • 14 Oxycodone pills
  • 22 firearms
  • 2 stolen firearms
  • 1 stolen enclosed trailer
  • 1 stolen vehicle dolly
  • $16,923

While executing the first two search warrants, deputies discovered Steven Quinn had a storage unit. A third search warrant was executed at Converse Storage which revealed 38 firearms, 2 sawed-off shotguns, and 2 firearms with obliterated serial numbers.

Wright said they were selling weapons to drug cartels.

Guns seized during search warrants in Spartanburg County.
Guns seized during search warrants in Spartanburg County.(FOX Carolina)
Steven and Rebecca Quinn
Steven and Rebecca Quinn(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

Steven Quinn is charged with the following and is being held at the detention center without bond:

  • Possession of a Weapon by a Violent Felon – 3 counts
  • Possession of a Weapon During a the Commission of a Violent Crime
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 2nd
  • PWID Methamphetamine
  • PWID Marijuana
  • Possession of a Schedule I/II
  • Possession of a Sawed Off Shotgun – 2 counts
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm- 2 counts
  • Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number – 2 counts

Rebecca Quinn is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a weapon by a violent felon. Her bond was set at $30,000 with a home detention requirement when released.

