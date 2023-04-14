Raven Johnson invited to WNBA champion Kelsey Plum’s ‘Dawg Class’ skills camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Women’s basketball point guard Raven Johnson has been selected to participate in Kelsey Plum’s ‘Dawg Class’ mentorship program/basketball camp.

The basketball camp, a joint venture between Under Armour and Las Vegas Aces Kelsey Plum, is geared to help the development of future professional basketball players.

“The Dawg Class with Under Armour will bridge the gap between college and the professional game. It’s difficult to jump to the next level and I didn’t have anyone helping me navigate the unknown. I want to pass on the knowledge that I’ve gained and the resources available to me now to young women who are about to take that next step.” Plum said in the unveiling of the program.

The goal of the camp at IMG Academy will be aimed to help young players, mostly college guards, prepare for the professional level. For Johnson, this will be a great opportunity, as she’ll be able to not only learn from WNBA champion Plum on the court but will be able to ask about her experience to help her prepare for the next level.

Johnson, an Atlanta, G.A. native, is one of nine athletes chosen for the program. She will be joining Deja Kelly, Hailey Van Lith, Gianna Kneepkens, Diamond Miller, Azzi Fudd, Rori Harmon, Georgia Amoore, and KK Bransford in the program.

Johnson was a standout in her first year with the Gamecocks. The point guard averaged 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. She was named the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy Girls Player of the Year and has won SEC’s Freshman of the Week honors.

