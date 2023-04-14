SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first church service since mass shooting

The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the...
The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the service began.(Dave Barnes via WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A bold and colorful rainbow arched over The Covenant School in Nashville during the community’s first church service since the mass shooting last month that killed six people.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Covenant School parent Dave Barnes wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the service began.

Someone in the background can be heard saying, “I’ve never seen a rainbow like that.”

Barnes wrote that this was the first time the community came together for church since the mass school shooting on March 27.

“It was like God was yelling from heaven – ‘I see you! I have not forgotten you,’” wrote Barnes. “It was one of the most poignant things I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One day after the Sumter Police Department requested to revoke Brewers Bar and Grill’s alcohol...
Brewers Bar and Grill in Sumter closing, owner announces
The people who run the Redpoint Columbia Community are under fire.
Some students have concerns about their living situation
Police responded to crash that happened in a Frank's Car Wash in Lexington.
First Alert Traffic: Outbound lane shut down in Lexington after a collision at a car wash
New report details minutes before and after Shanquella Robinson’s death
New report details minutes before and after Shanquella Robinson’s death
Daycare Worker Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Abusing Students
“It’s every parent’s nightmare,” Former Lexington Daycare worker sentenced to 16 years in prison for abusing students

Latest News

President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying
Soda City Live: City of Columbia Career Fair
Soda City Live: City of Columbia Career Fair
President Joe Biden stands with his son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens, second...
At Knock Shrine, Biden meets priest who gave Beau last rites
FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado governor signs abortion, transgender care bills
I-26 near Exit 101A is completely blocked on the westbound side Friday afternoon.
Friday afternoon crash blocks all lanes on I-26 west near Broad River Rd