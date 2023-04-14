Portion of West Columbia Riverwalk opens after flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department announced on Thursday the opening of a portion of Riverwalk after it closed due to flooding.

City officials said Moffatt Street Entrance, 100 Riverside Drive, to the West Columbia Amphitheater opened after cleanup efforts.

The City of West Columbia announced the closing of the portion on Sunday, April 9.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.