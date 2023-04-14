Mega Millions Jackpot continues to grow, someone could win $476 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person could win life-changing money if they are playing the Mega Millions Jackpot tonight.

The jackpot has risen to $467 million, and the winner will have a choice between a cash payout of $256 million or the full jackpot amount paid in 30 payments.

The current jackpot is the 13th largest in Mega Millions history. The odds of a person winning is 1 in 303 million and the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize is around 1 in 24.

If you are looking to take a chance on the $476 million jackpot, you must purchase your $2 ticket by 10 p.m. tonight ahead of the 11 p.m. drawing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.