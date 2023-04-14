SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Mega Millions Jackpot continues to grow, someone could win $476 million

It could be a winning spring for a lucky Mega Millions® player tonight.
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $476 million for Friday’s drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $476 million for Friday’s drawing.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person could win life-changing money if they are playing the Mega Millions Jackpot tonight.

The jackpot has risen to $467 million, and the winner will have a choice between a cash payout of $256 million or the full jackpot amount paid in 30 payments.

The current jackpot is the 13th largest in Mega Millions history. The odds of a person winning is 1 in 303 million and the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize is around 1 in 24.

If you are looking to take a chance on the $476 million jackpot, you must purchase your $2 ticket by 10 p.m. tonight ahead of the 11 p.m. drawing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The people who run the Redpoint Columbia Community are under fire.
Some students have concerns about their living situation
One day after the Sumter Police Department requested to revoke Brewers Bar and Grill’s alcohol...
Brewers Bar and Grill in Sumter closing, owner announces
Police responded to crash that happened in a Frank's Car Wash in Lexington.
First Alert Traffic: Outbound lane shut down in Lexington after a collision at a car wash
New report details minutes before and after Shanquella Robinson’s death
New report details minutes before and after Shanquella Robinson’s death
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Soda City Live: 3rd Annual Spring Fling with Horse Rides
Soda City Live: 3rd Annual Spring Fling with Horse Rides
Harlem Globetrotters Live at Colonial Life
Soda City Live: Harlem Globetrotters Live at Colonial Life
Benedict College celebrates TechWise Program
Rep. James Clyburn was joined by Benedict College leadership, Google, and TalentWise to...
Benedict College celebrates TechWise Program