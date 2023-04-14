Man sentenced after threatening to use a firearm during social media livestream

SkyView
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 51 months in Federal Prison after allegedly threatening to use a firearm during a social media live stream.

Evidence obtained in the investigation showed 27-year-old Paul Burton posted a live stream video on social media at a Columbia gas station on Wednesday, Feb. 15, around 12:30 a.m.

Footage of the video showed Burton holding up a gold chain that he said he stole from a rival gang member.

A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney’s Office said additional portions of the live stream show Burton going into the gas station and threatening the rival gang member a second time by displaying the firearm and spitting in his direction in the presence of the store clerk.

Later that same day, officials said the City of Columbia Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by Burton.

Officials said police officers conducted a search after smelling marijuana during the traffic stop and found a loaded pistol.

During an interview with the Midlands Gang Task Force, Burton admitted to the Midlands Gang Task Force that the same pistol in his car was the one he used during the robbery at the gas station according to investigators.

Federal law prohibits Burton from possessing a firearm or ammunition based on prior convictions for Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, officials said.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Burton to 51 months in prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. 

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. 

This case was investigated by the City of Columbia Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lamar J. Fyall is prosecuting the case.

