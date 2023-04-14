SkyView
Lace up for the Curing Kids Cancer 5K Run

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You have another opportunity to lace up your running shoes for a great cause. The Curing Kids Cancer 5K run is returning to Columbia next weekend.

Curing Kids Cancer has funded pediatric cancer research in over 26 states at 51 medical facilities, including Prisma Children’s Hospital in the Midlands. To date, the organization has raised over $25 million in search of cures for childhood cancer.

Sarah Rose Hall is an MD Candidate at the USC School of Medicine. She and other med students from the university have come together to help host the 5k for its second year.

Curing Kids Cancer 5K Run Saturday, April 22nd at Segra Park at 9 a.m.

For all the information, visit curingkidscancer.org

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

