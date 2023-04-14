Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor John W. Jenrette, Jr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags at the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, April 14, to honor John W. Jenrette, Jr.

The honor is for the recognition of his service and legacy to the Palmetto State and the United States. Jenrette was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and the United States House of Representatives.

Funeral services for Jenrette Jr. will be held on April 14 at the French Huguenot Church at 136 Church Street in Charleston.

