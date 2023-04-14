SkyView
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor John W. Jenrette, Jr.

Flags will fly at half-mast to honor the late former S.C. politician.
Rep. John Jenrette, D-S.C., (right) passed away in March of 2023.
Rep. John Jenrette, D-S.C., (right) passed away in March of 2023.(John Duricka | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags at the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, April 14, to honor John W. Jenrette, Jr.

The honor is for the recognition of his service and legacy to the Palmetto State and the United States. Jenrette was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and the United States House of Representatives.

Funeral services for Jenrette Jr. will be held on April 14 at the French Huguenot Church at 136 Church Street in Charleston.

