Furry Friend Friday: Carl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carl is a 1-year-old long-haired kitty up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Carl was living as an outside cat with a family that simply had too many animals to care for. As you can see, Carl has a unique facial feature. He has a permanent wink! Our veterinarian had to remove Carl’s right eye due to an infection. He is quite happy and healthy now that he is living indoors and getting regular meals but he would be even happier with a forever family of his own!

He is a super laidback cat that loves to lounge in a sunny window. Carl loves humans and enjoys being brushed, petted and held. He will even start drooling to let you know how much he likes it! Carl is a chatty guy and will always greet you and be there if you need someone to talk to. He is very curious and playful. Carl goes crazy for catnip!

Carl does not enjoy the company of male cats. He prefers the lady cats or is perfectly fine being a single cat bachelor.

Carl is one of many homeless pets at Pawmetto Lifeline that need your support of McDaniels Subaru Bark to the Park 2023! Form a team today and set a fundraising goal. Then, invite your friends, family and coworkers to join your team or donate! We will celebrate your success at the event on April 22, 2023 at Saluda Shoals Park with a scenic trail walk with your pup and an After-Pawty loaded with fun for the whole family! Help us save more lives! Learn more and register today at BarktothePark.com!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.