Friday afternoon crash blocks all lanes on I-26 west near Broad River Rd

I-26 near Exit 101A is completely blocked on the westbound side Friday afternoon.
I-26 near Exit 101A is completely blocked on the westbound side Friday afternoon.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Friday afternoon crash has westbound traffic stopped on I-26.

SCDOT reported a crash on I-26 one mile west of Exit 101A-US76 and 176 Westbound-Broad River Road West-Irmo. All lanes were reported blocked by the department as of 4:52 p.m.

