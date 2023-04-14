Friday afternoon crash blocks all lanes on I-26 west near Broad River Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Friday afternoon crash has westbound traffic stopped on I-26.

SCDOT reported a crash on I-26 one mile west of Exit 101A-US76 and 176 Westbound-Broad River Road West-Irmo. All lanes were reported blocked by the department as of 4:52 p.m.

