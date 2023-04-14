FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday sunshine to follow spotty storm chances today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some spotty storms remain possible as we push into Friday afternoon, but a gorgeous weekend start lies ahead!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

A low pressure system is on pace to pass through South Carolina today, bringing us some p.m. showers spotty afternoon storms.

Saturday is looking dry and mostly sunny with highs easily pushing to the low 80s!

Shower and storm chances look to return for Sunday afternoon, but temps remain warm. Highs should top out around 80, or just above.

A good deal of sun is likely on Monday, as highs fall back to the low 70s for most.

Tuesday remains sunny, as highs likely push just above 75 degrees.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Happy Friday my friends! A low pressure system is on pace to pass through South Carolina today, bringing us some showers with isolated storms around.

Even though rain chances have dipped back for today, storms are still possible, so remain weather aware.

Saturday is looking nicer, with mostly sunny skies returning. Highs will easily push back to the low 80s.

Sunday will come along with p.m. showers and storm chances returning, with likely highs around or just above 80 degrees.

Monday is looking drier and cooler. More sunshine will be in place, with highs back to the low 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer, with an average high closer to 77 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Spotty p.m. showers with a few downpours & storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny conditions with highs pushing to the low 80s.

Sunday: Isolated p.m. showers and storm chances push back into the region with highs again in the low 80s.

Monday: A good deal of sun with mostly highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and milder with highs around 77 degrees.

