FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect backups on I-26 in Orangeburg Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Commuters should expect backups after several lanes were closed on I-26 mile-marker 101 in Orangeburg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), all lanes have been reopened as of 5:30 p.m.; however, traffic is still slow.

