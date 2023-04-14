SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect backups on I-26 in Orangeburg Co.

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Commuters should expect backups after several lanes were closed on I-26 mile-marker 101 in Orangeburg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), all lanes have been reopened as of 5:30 p.m.; however, traffic is still slow.

