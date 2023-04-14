SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not running for president

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he will not enter the race for the 2024...
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he will not enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he will not enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The former secretary of state said on Fox News that he would not seek the GOP nomination in a contest that would have put the devoted ally and defender of Donald Trump into competition with his former commander in chief.

Pompeo would have been the second former Trump Cabinet member to enter the race to challenge the former president for the 2024 GOP nomination, joining former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her campaign in February.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is also considering entering the race and has stepped up his travel and activity in early-voting primary and caucus states.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One day after the Sumter Police Department requested to revoke Brewers Bar and Grill’s alcohol...
Brewers Bar and Grill in Sumter closing, owner announces
The people who run the Redpoint Columbia Community are under fire.
Some students have concerns about their living situation
Police responded to crash that happened in a Frank's Car Wash in Lexington.
First Alert Traffic: Outbound lane shut down in Lexington after a collision at a car wash
New report details minutes before and after Shanquella Robinson’s death
New report details minutes before and after Shanquella Robinson’s death
Daycare Worker Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Abusing Students
“It’s every parent’s nightmare,” Former Lexington Daycare worker sentenced to 16 years in prison for abusing students

Latest News

A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings
President Joe Biden stands with his son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens, second...
At Knock Shrine, Biden meets priest who gave Beau last rites
FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather