Deputies charge dog owner following Easter Sunday dog attack

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office charged a woman in connection with a dog attack during Easter Sunday.

Deputies said Friday they identified the owner of one of the dogs involved in the attack as Teresa Graham.

Graham has been charged with allowing dogs to run at large and ill-treatment/cruelty to animals after a woman was attacked by two dogs while walking on Oswego Highway, according to investigators.

Deputies found two dogs attacking the woman in a ditch. One of the dogs fled when the deputies approached and yelled. The second dog released the woman. Investigators said it turned to attack the deputies, who shot and killed it.

The second dog was captured by Sumter County Animal Control Tuesday.

Investigators said the dog was to be humanely euthanized. The remains of the dog will be taken to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) where tests will be performed to determine if the dog had rabies.

The woman was severely injured after the attack and was taken to Prisma Tuomey Hospital.

Deputies said Graham is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Graham said the second dog involved in the attack is owned by a relative.

Deputies said this case remains under investigation.

