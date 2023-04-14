SkyView
Columbia man sentenced after attempting to board flight with multiple weapons

The man will spend one year behind bars after attempting to bring in multiple weapons into CAE.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports a man will spend one year behind bars after attempting to bring multiple weapons into Columbia Airport.

Assistant United States Attorney Elle E. Klein’s spokesperson said David Lee Angell, 51, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to knowingly and willfully entering into an airport area in violation of security requirements.

Investigators said Angell was stopped at a TSA screening before attempting to board a plane at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

TSA personnel found three smoke grenades, one set of plastic stun knuckles, three stun batons, two knives, and two cans of capsaicin spray in his carry-on bag.

All items are prohibited from being in a passenger’s carry-on bag. Officials say Angell has prior convictions for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, burglary, and resisting a public officer.

Angell was sentenced to the maximum term imprisonment of one year, to be followed by a one-year term of court-ordered supervision.

