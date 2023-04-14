Circuit court holds troubled landlord company in contempt after failure to respond to City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The saga between the City of Columbia and a troubled landlord company continued on Thursday with Richland County ruling the business in contempt of court.

The company in question is a Brooklyn-based Limited Liability Company (LLC) titled Indigo 52, which got its start in South Carolina last April.

RELATED CONTENT: Columbia aiming to hold troubled landlord company in contempt of court

In February, Indigo 52 fell under the scrutiny of city and county leaders after a gas leak prompted mandatory evacuations at their apartment complex on 1218 Hyatt Avenue.

Following the event, code enforcers identified a series of leaking ceilings, rotting floors, rusted stairwells, and other code violations in drastic need of remedy.

The city initially paid for four residents to stay at a nearby Super 8 Motel. To date, at least two residents remain displaced. One individual appeared in court on Thursday to testify.

In March, a court order approved an agreement between the city and Indigo 52 under seven conditions which were disregarded by the landlord company over a week later.

On March 29, the city filed a motion to hold the company in contempt of court after failing to make motel payments, attempting to terminate leases, and failing to comply with city ordinances.

According to the City of Columba, they’ve paid $7,845.69 for motel stays from February to the present. A credit card provided to the Super 8 Motel by Indigo 52 was declined after seven nights of payment.

Indigo 52 continues to illegally operate 19 properties in Richland County as the LLC has yet to secure rental permits or a business license which is required through the capitol city.

On Thursday, the attorney for Indigo 52 said the company filed for a permit application on April 7.

During the same common pleas hearing, a commercial code enforcer for Columbia testified that no repairs to the Hyatt Avenue property have been made in accordance with city or international property maintenance code.

“The situation, which was chaotic to begin with, has not gotten any better despite the fact that a circuit court judge ordered them into compliance,” said Mike Hemlepp, Senior Assistant Attorney for the City of Columbia.

According to Hemlepp, Columbia would prefer Indigo 52 legitimize its operation rather than displace more residents.

“We want them to come into compliance with the law... and protect the tenants that they rented these apartments to. What we want is that no one dies in these apartments. We want them to act like responsible business owners,” continued Hemlepp.

On Thursday, a Richland County Judge ruled Indigo 52 in contempt of court. He slapped the troubled landlord company with a $15,000 fine which he said could be purged under a series of conditions.

To avoid the five-figure fine, Indigo 52 must reimburse the City of Columbia the motel fees, pay for the ongoing court fees, as well as secure a business and retail license. This, within the next 30 days.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.