Wrongful death lawsuit towards Alvin S. Glenn ahead of state-mandated plan to fix jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed last week citing gross neglect towards Richland County’s mishandling of an inmate who killed himself at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

Per the complaint filed by Kendrick & Leonard P.C., the estate of Nicholas Murphy claims Richland County is liable for his suicide while incarcerated at the county jail on April 9, 2021.

The lawsuit says Murphy was a detainee who suffered from mental health issues which he took extensive medication for. His diagnoses included but was not limited to schizophrenia.

Richland County, which has authority over ASGDC, reportedly failed to supervise, observe, check in periodically, or take any action to prevent Murphy from personal harm.

The lawsuit goes on to say Richland County failed to treat Murphy for his mental health conditions or appropriately house him. The complaint cites the failure of ASGDC officers to act after being informed Murphy was harming himself.

Murphy committed suicide by hanging after less than six months of incarceration.

Kendrick & Leonard’s lawsuit, which demands a jury trial, comes as Richland County is working to address ongoing problems at ASGDC under a state-issued mandate.

In January of this year, the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) gave Richland County 90 days to address a series of service and standard violations noted in 2022.

Per a letter sent to Richland County Chairman Overture Walker, SCDC gave the county no later than April 18 to respond with a compressive plan to fix the jail.

“In the absence of a satisfactory reply, [SCDC] would then have to stipulate specific changes with deadlines required in order for [ASGDC] to remain open,” said one portion of the letter.

A spokesperson for Richland County said many items of concern were either corrected or being addressed prior to SCDC’s letter.

The spokesperson went on to say the county’s plan to remedy ASGDC will be unveiled in a council meeting next Tuesday, Aug. 18.

