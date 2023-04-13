COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, Porsches, Ferraris, Corvettes, lots of show cars, and vintage planes. All for you to view and get to know at this year’s Speed and Beauty Concours d’Elegance. The event, being held at the Hunter-Gatherer Brewery by Owens Field, will benefit Camp Kemo.

Melissa Sprouse Browne is the vice president of the Three Rivers Region Porsche Club of America. And Cassandra Shea is the program coordinator at Prisma Health’s Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders for the CAMP KEMO programs. They joined WIS TV Midday to invite the public to the free fundraising event.

In addition to the cars, music, and food, you can make a $300 donation to Camp Kemo and get to take flight in a vintage fighter aircraft. He will be offering rides in a PT26 Roth Fairchild.

The Speed and Beauty Concours d’Elegance is this Sunday, April 16th at the Hunter-Gatherer Brewery by Owens Field. That’s at 1402 Jim Hamilton Boulevard in Columbia. The event is free. Donations can be made on site or ahead of time when you purchase your ticket. The event is from noon to 4 p.m.Learn more at http://www.threeriversregionpca.org/

