South Carolina set to receive over $51 million to fund rural bridge restoration

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(MGN ONLY)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Six rural bridges in South Carolina are set to be replaced as part of a nationwide infrastructure project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Thursday that $51.2 million is being allocated to SC in the Bridge Investment Program.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “The grant awards we’re announcing today are helping communities of all sizes modernize their bridges so that school buses, delivery trucks, ambulances, and commuters can get where they need to go quickly and safely.”

The grant funding to SCDOT will replace six bridges that are between 68 and 101 years old. The bridges are reported to carry 13,300 vehicles per day, including 1,900 trucks. The bridges are located in Union County.

More information about the Bridge Investment Program can be found at the link here.

