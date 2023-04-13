Some students have concerns about their living situation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The people who run the Redpoint Columbia Community are under fire.

A recent water leak sounded the alarm, raising new concerns about health and safety for hundreds of University of South Carolina college students.

A video appears to show water rushing from a ceiling at the Redpoint Columbia Community on Southern Drive just off Bluff Road.

Elizabeth Marble and Madison Reeve say the same thing happened in their place a few years ago.

Madison Reeve, a Redpoint Columbia resident says “I was scared, worried I thought the whole apartment would crash down and flood.”

Elizabeth Marble who also lives at the Redpoint Columbia says “I would lie If I said I am surprised. But not at all, I thought it would be a matter of time before it happened to someone else. When it happened to me they did not do anything. They gave us a fan to dry where the water came through. They slapped a band aide on it and said okay.”

Officials from Richland County Emergency Rental Assistance, Fire and Enforcement Division came to the scene telling the Redpoint officials to cut power to a light fixture until the situation is properly fixed.

Elizabeth tells us “I would say everything is not what it seems. They slap a fresh coat of paint on everything, raise the rent and say everything is brand new. In reality, behind the facade, they are just holding everything together.”

And then there’s the issue of safety. Residents say the security gates don’t always work properly.

Elizabeth says “It’s unnerving, in the back of my brain it is like anyone can come in and people have. It has led to police being here once a month and a shooting and everything like that.”

WIS spoke with the managers at Redpoint but did not receive a comment. The Scion Group owns Redpoint, they are based out of Chicago.

WIS gave them a call but has not heard back from them.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Madison will graduate soon and say they will be moving out of Redpoint Columbia.

