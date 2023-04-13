Soda City Live: The South Carolina Orchid Society Show and Sale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Orchid Society is hosting its annual show and sale.

After going away for a brief time due to COVID-19, the organization is excited for the return with over a dozen accredited judges, classes, exhibits and more and best of all you get to enjoy it all for free.

The event will take place from Friday, April 14th through to Sunday, April 16th at the Garden Council of Greater Columbia.

Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the South Carolina Orchid Society, click here.

