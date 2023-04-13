SkyView
Soda City Live: Friends of Fisher House Host 2nd Annual Golf Classic

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Dorn VA Vets Fisher House serves as a home away from home for families of hospitalized veterans.

While it’s free for families, there are still associated costs to keep things up and running.

To make that possible, the Friends of Fisher House are hosting their second annual John F. Baker Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament to raise funds.

Friday, April 21st the Fisher House will open its doors to families for the first time since the completion of the home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The annual Golf Classic will take place at the Woodlands Country Club on Monday, April 24th at 8 a.m. as the registration time, and 10 a.m. shotgun time.

Players can pay $90 to join an existing team and $350 to register for a team of four.

