Soda City Live: The 10th Annual Small Business Week Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attention aspiring business owners and current business owners, the City of Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities is gearing up to host their 10th Annual Small Business Week Conference “Building Bridges to New Opportunities and Innovations”.

The event will take place on Friday, May 5th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

at the Medallion Conference Center on Garners Ferry Road.

Tickets are $25 and can be found on Eventbrite.

(See flyer for details)

Click here for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.