Rock Hill event honors one of the most decorated Marines in Force Reconnaissance history

Maj. James Capers, Jr. was honored in Rock Hill on Wednesday
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the most decorated Marines in Force Reconnaissance history was honored at an event in Rock Hill on Wednesday.

Maj. James Capers is the recipient of a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars with “V” for valor, and three Purple Hearts.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-5) sponsored legislation in the House of Representatives to authorize the President to award the Medal of Honor to Maj. Capers for acts of valor during the Vietnam War.

Judge David Guyton of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Court provided the invocation and benediction during the ceremony.

