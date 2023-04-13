SkyView
Palmetto Heroes returns to the Midlands, assists first responders in homebuying

SC Housing announces the 2023 Palmetto Heroes program.
SC Housing announces the 2023 Palmetto Heroes program.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday SC Housing introduced the 2023 Home Buyer program, Palmetto Heroes, to aid first responders with purchasing a house.

Officials said the yearly program is eligible for educators, first responders, and community service personnel in the fields of law enforcement, corrections, firefighting, emergency medical services, and health care, as well as active duty military, members of the SC Army National Guard, SC Air National Guard and Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The program offers FHA, VA, USDA, and Conventional financing with a reduced fixed interest rate and $10,000 Down Payment Assistance. Organizers said all approved Lending Partners are eligible to participate.

Borrowers must have a fully executed sales contract for the purchase of a home prior to locking the interest rate according to the press release.

The program is a first come, first serve program, so if you think you are qualified, contact a participating lender or real estate professional to take advantage of this special program.

For more information, visit here.

