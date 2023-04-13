Palmetto Heroes returns to the Midlands, assists first responders in homebuying

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday SC Housing introduced the 2023 Home Buyer program, Palmetto Heroes, to aid first responders with purchasing a house.

Officials said the yearly program is eligible for educators, first responders, and community service personnel in the fields of law enforcement, corrections, firefighting, emergency medical services, and health care, as well as active duty military, members of the SC Army National Guard, SC Air National Guard and Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The program offers FHA, VA, USDA, and Conventional financing with a reduced fixed interest rate and $10,000 Down Payment Assistance. Organizers said all approved Lending Partners are eligible to participate.

Borrowers must have a fully executed sales contract for the purchase of a home prior to locking the interest rate according to the press release.

The program is a first come, first serve program, so if you think you are qualified, contact a participating lender or real estate professional to take advantage of this special program.

For more information, visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.